Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out of the team’s Week 1 game against the Steelers with a concussion, the team announced.

Higgins suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s afternoon game in Cincinnati. While under pressure, Joe Burrow rolled right and completed a pass to to Higgins running across the field. Higgins was then was met by three Steelers defenders.

On the hit, Higgins was sandwiched by all three players and contact on his head can be seen. Immediately after the nine-yard reception, Higgins removed his helmet before being evaluated in the locker room for the concussion.

The wideout’s day ends with two catches for 27 yards. Before the injury he hauled in a pass for 18 yards. Last season, Higgins was the team’s second-best receiving option behind only Ja’Marr Chase. He finished 2021 with 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 14 appearances.

