The Steelers believe star linebacker TJ Watt tore a pectoral muscle Sunday against the Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is expected to undergo scans on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

It appeared Watt knew the injury was serious when he was leaving the field. With less than 20 seconds left in regulation, Watt walked off the field and can be seen pointing to the left side of his chest and saying, “I tore it.”

If Watt were to miss a significant amount of time with the injury, it would be a catastrophic loss for the Steelers, who depend heavily on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt left the game with an incredible stat line that included six solo tackles, a sack and an interception. The Steelers were able to rebound and win, 23-20, in a wild overtime finish. But Pittsburgh might have lost its best player in the process.

