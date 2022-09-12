Jets CB Played Against Ravens Minutes After Learning Father Died

D.J. Reed had a very emotional day on Sunday. The cornerback revealed Sunday before his first game with the Jets, he got text messages that his father died.

Reed played the game in his father’s honor, and he even recorded an interception late in the game. After that play ended, Reed ran to midfield, got on his knees and looked to the sky.

“My dad passed away literally right before this game,” Reed told CBS New York’s Otis Livingston. “I was emotional. … That pick was for my dad. It wasn’t celebrating the scoreboard, that was much deeper than football.”

On Monday, Reed said his father, Dennis Reed, dealt with M.S. for 18 years. He cried during the national anthem trying to process his father’s death and how his dad will never meet his daughter, whom Reed and his girlfriend are expecting.

Reed also mentioned he last spoke to his dad Wednesday and dedicates the season to him.

“This season's for my dad,” he said.