Tyreek Hill Compliments Mike McDaniel’s ‘Cojones’ After Win Over Patriots

Mike McDaniel won his first game as head coach of the Dolphins, topping the Patriots 20-7 in Miami on Sunday.

If there was a play to define his first game, it was probably going for it on 4th-and-7 from the Patriots 42-yard line with 24 seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown on the play, putting Miami up 17 at half.

After the game, many Dolphins players praised McDaniel for that call, including new receiver Tyreek Hill.

“He’s going to need a wheelbarrow for his nuts to carry around, because he’s got a lot of cojones,” Hill said.

Sunday was a good day for Dolphins debuts. With the win, McDaniel became the first Dolphins head coach to win his first game with the team since Nick Saban did it in 2005. Additionally, Hill had a productive day in his first Miami game with eight catches for 94 yards.

McDaniel and the Dolphins get the Ravens and Bills the next two weeks, giving them a challenge to continue this solid start. However, for now, the vibes are great within the Miami locker room.

More NFL Coverage: