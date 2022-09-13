The Seahawks stunned the Broncos in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle Monday night, pulling out a 17–16 victory to open the 2022 campaign.

Unfortunately for the NFC West franchise, the win came at a cost.

Star safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field in the second quarter of Monday night’s win with what appeared to be a leg injury. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that was the case during his postgame press conference, revealing that Adams suffered a “serious” quad injury.

“His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight,” Carroll said. “He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”

Adams limped off the field after a play that saw him blitz Wilson, applying pressure and a hit that forced a third-down incompletion. He went into the injury tent and was then helped onto a cart, appearing visibly frustrated with the situation.

Adams, who joined the Seahawks in 2020 from the Jets via a trade package that included first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, signed a four-year, $70 million extension with Seattle last summer, making him the league’s highest-paid safety. He set the single-season sack record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks in his first year with the Seahawks, but was held to zero sacks in 12 games last season.

