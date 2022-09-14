During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, legendary throwing coach Tom House shared a story where he says Bill Belichick was considering trading Tom Brady, and he explained to him why he shouldn’t make a move.

House, who made his reputation with working with pitchers such as Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, was brought in by the Patriots and was working with Brady when one day Belichick called him into his office to ask him why he shouldn’t trade his star quarterback.

“I just said, ‘Well, Bill, the research shows that if Tom does what he’s supposed to do … which he does to the tee, there’s no reason he shouldn’t play until he’s 45.’ And here we are,” House said.

At the time, House said Brady was either 36 or 37 which would mean this conversation happened during either the 2013 or 2014 seasons. In both of those years, he threw for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Nearly a decade later and Brady is playing at 45 years old and coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career in 2021, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Brady and Belichick eventually did part ways, but the Patriots coach surely would have jumped the gun if he dealt Brady before he was even 40.

