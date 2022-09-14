The Chiefs announced Wednesday that placekicker Harrison Butker is out for Thursday’s matchup against the Chargers due to a left ankle injury suffered Sunday. According to both NFL Network and ESPN, practice squad kicker Matt Ammendola will fill in.

Short-handed at kicker, Kansas City had to rely on safety Justin Reid for kicking duties when Butker couldn’t continue after taking a fall. With the report that Ammendola is getting the call up, it appears Reid won’t be getting any more opportunities with his leg despite making the kick for an extra point.

It’s unclear how long Butker will be out with the ankle injury, but it’s a significant loss for the Chiefs. The 27-year-old led the NFL in field goals made in 2019 and has made 25 field goals in each of the last two seasons. He sports a 90.2% field goal percentage for his career and 94% for extra points.

Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m ET.

