Kansas City fans might notice a throwback field design during the Chiefs’ first home matchup of the season against the Chargers on Thursday night.

In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary this year, the end zones were painted this week the same way they were for the stadium’s first game 50 years ago. The font, AFC logo and Chiefs logo all mimic their original designs. Even the logo on the 50-yard line was changed to the original Arrowhead design.

The Chiefs posted a side-by-side photo from 50 years ago and a photo after the paint job was finished this week.

The two photos show how little the stadium has changed over its history.

Wednesday’s announcement wasn’t a total shock to fans after the Chiefs teased the field designs Tuesday with a video showing the grounds crew painting the Arrowhead logo.

Arrowhead Stadium finished construction in time for the 1972 season, and it has remained the Chiefs’ home ever since.

The field will be sure to draw plenty of eyeballs during primetime on Thursday Night Football.

