NFL Hall of Famer and Bears legend Dick Butkus apparently still strongly favors his former team over their NFC North rivals, the Packers.

The retired linebacker, who played from 1965–73, quote tweeted a previous tweet of his after the Packers’ opening 23–7 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Butkus thinks he was right about his preseason observations of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offensive struggles.

“Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy),” Butkus’s original tweet said from Aug. 27.

“Told you so,” Butkus said on Wednesday.

Unlike Packers fans, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year probably isn’t too distraught about the Bears’ rival quarterback struggling in the first week of the season.

Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards on Sunday, but he threw for zero touchdowns and one interception. Based on this performance, it appears that the quarterback is still struggling to connect with some of his receivers.

On top of Butkus relishing in the Packers loss, the Bears won their Week 1 game vs. the 49ers by a score of 19–10.

