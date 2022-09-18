49ers’ Trey Lance Suffered Significant Ankle Injury

Trey Lance will undergo season-ending surgery on his broken ankle, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday. The team also released a statement.

The 49ers quarterback suffered the injury against the Seahawks in the first quarter when he ran the ball up the middle of the field. After being tackled, the defender appeared to land on his right ankle and his foot can be seen contorted.

He remained on the ground unable to walk and was carted off the field. His right leg was put in an air cast and players from both teams could be seen gathering around him.

Jimmy Garoppolo filled in for the second-year quarterback and led them to a 27–7 win. Lance finished with just 30 passing yards as his first season as San Francisco’s starter comes to an end. Lance was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft and is the 49ers’ quarterback of the future.

