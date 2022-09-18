At 45 years old, Tom Brady is being given a weekly rest day by the Buccaneers for the rest of the season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The veteran will have Wednesdays off for the rest of the year and take mental reps while backup Blaine Gabbert will get reps on first- and second-down day.

Brady has taken Thursdays off in the past but the uniformity has reportedly been granted to him after a rough Week 1 performance. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady shared how he was feeling on the first Monday after the Week 1 win over the Cowboys.

“When you’re younger, your body is a lot different. And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot,” Brady said. “What am I dealing with now? I woke up today going ‘holy s— that was a few hits.’ And you look at your arm and you’ve got bruises and you’ve got cuts and the way it is, you go, ‘Okay how much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ And I obviously made the commitment for this year‚ and everything is going to be like always—continue to evaluate all these different aspects of play.”

With Brady already contemplating his retirement, a weekly rest day will go a long way for the veteran.

