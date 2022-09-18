Jets’ Garrett Wilson Reacts to Furious Rally, Win Over Browns

The Jets performed a bit of magic Sunday, scoring two touchdowns in the final two minutes to beat the Browns, 31-30, in Cleveland.

New York quarterback Joe Flacco connected with wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to tie the game, and then kicker Greg Zuerlein provided the winning margin on the extra point.

“We believed in us,” Wilson said when asked to explain how the Jets rallied. “That’s all it was: belief. We kept our feet on their neck, and just tried to keep going. We were the only ones who thought we were going to able to win this game, especially when it went to 30-17. So it was special.”

Cleveland held a 13-point lead with 1:55 to go, but Flacco launched a 66-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 1:22 left, narrowing the gap to 30-24 after Zuerlein’s extra point.

Then came an onside kick, which was recovered by Jets cornerback Justin Hardee with just over a minute to go. Then Flacco led the Jets on a nine-play, 53-yard drive, capped by Wilson’s touchdown reception.

“They kinda left the middle open,” Wilson said of the pivotal touchdown catch. “I wanted to take advantage. … I kinda sped it up, and luckily, Joe was on the same page with me. Joe was special tonight.”

According to ESPN Stats & Info, NFL teams which led by at least 13 points in the final two minutes had won the past 2,229 consecutive games. The last team to blow such a lead was the Browns in 2001.

