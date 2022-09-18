Saints RB Alvin Kamara Inactive for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday’s NFC South rivalry game against the Buccaneers with a lingering rib injury, the team announced.

Kamara had previously been considered questionable to play this weekend after sustaining the injury in New Orleans’s Week 1 victory over Atlanta. He practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but did not participate on Thursday or Friday of this week.

Kamara’s absence will be sorely felt by the Saints as they go up against a talented Bucs defense. The five-time Pro Bowler took on a somewhat subdued workload in last week’s opener (nine carries for 39 yards, three receptions for seven yards), but remains one of the team’s most dynamic offensive players.

Last season, Kamara rushed 240 times for 898 yards and four touchdowns. He also made 47 catches for 439 yards and five scores, all while playing in just 13 games.

Without Kamara available, New Orleans will turn to veteran Mark Ingram to lead the way out of the backfield.

As the Saints look to manage without their lead ballcarrier, the Bucs will need other pass-catchers to step up for quarterback Tom Brady. Chris Godwin was already ruled out with a hamstring injury and Julio Jones was listed as officially inactive on the team’s final report before kickoff on Sunday.

The NFC South tilt will get underway from New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET.

