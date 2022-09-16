Buccaneers Provide Injury Update for Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers and Tom Brady are hoping to shake their less-than-spectacular recent record against the Saints as they travel to New Orleans for an early-season NFC South battle this weekend.

However, Tampa Bay will have to stave off its division rival without one of its key offensive stars.

The Bucs announced Friday that wide receiver Chris Godwin will not play in Sunday’s tilt after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s season opener against the Cowboys. Godwin did not participate in practice at all this week, casting doubt on his status for the Week 2 matchup against the Saints.

Godwin, who returned in Week 1 against Dallas after suffering a torn ACL and MCL against New Orleans in Week 15 last year, left Tampa’s season opener after appearing to tweak his hamstring near the end of the first half. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game after making three receptions for 35 yards.

With Godwin unable to take the field this weekend, Brady will need to rely on veteran receivers Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman–all of whom are listed as questionable to play on the team’s final injury report of the week.

The Buccaneers will take on the Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in New Orleans.

