Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky had a tough day on the field Sunday and it was made no easier by the home fans when they chanted “Kenny” repeatedly. The fans were calling for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to take center stage but Trubisky was never replaced in the 17–14 loss.

After the game, Trubisky addressed the chants.

“It is what it is,” he said. You just block it out and continue to play football.”

Pickett was the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft and is the presumed signal-caller of the future for Pittsburgh, but Trubisky won the starting job during training camp. Since being drafted with the No. 2 pick by the Bears in 2017, Trubisky has had a difficult start to his career.

After little success in Chicago, he signed with the Bills in 2021 to be Josh Allen’s backup and inked a deal with Pittsburgh in March. But Week 2’s loss was an ugly one. Trubisky finished with just 168 passing yards along with one touchdown and one interception.

“We can be better at everything,” Trubisky said. “I can be better with decision making. We had some missed opportunities with missed throws. We had a couple where we weren’t on the same page. Bottom line, we’ve got to score more points.”

