Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Impressed By Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Fans praised Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday night after the team’s 24–7 Monday Night Football win over the Vikings.

On top of that, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is notorious for being critical of players’ performances, was equally impressed with Hurts.

The 79-year-old expressed his reaction to Hurts’s Monday night performance while speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

“[Hurts] has really evolved and has been better than when he came out than you might’ve thought,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I was particularly impressed with his passing.”

So, what does Jones think of the Cowboys matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16?

“They’re going to be all we can handle,” Jones said.

The showdown between the two NFC East teams will take place on Sunday Night Football, giving Hurts another primetime slot to show off his skills.

The 24-year-old quarterback completed 26 of 31 passing attempts for 333 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 11 attempts for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

