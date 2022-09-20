Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Gives ‘Optimistic’ Take on Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Cowboys defeated the Bengals on Sunday in backup quarterback Cooper Rush’s first start to notch their first win of the season, but that hasn’t slowed down the talk about when full-time starter Dak Prescott will make his way back onto the field after injuring his hand in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not rule out a speedy return from Prescott, suggesting that a Week 4 return against the Commanders was still possible.

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back],” Jones said, per ProFootballTalk‘s Michael David Smith. “But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is. I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he’ll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline. It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4]. Now, that’s very optimistic. But he’s got the kind of repair there that will allow him not to have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip. But it’s a big question.”

The future is still fuzzy for Prescott, but Dallas received a solid performance from Rush on Sunday against the Bengals. The 28-year-old completed 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in a 20-17 win, engineering a game-winning drive that culminated with a go-ahead field goal on the game’s final play.

Dallas will face the Giants on the road for Monday Night Football in Week 3 before hosting Washington in Week 4. The Cowboys will then travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 5.

