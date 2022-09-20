On Monday night, the Titans marched 75 yards in nine plays on their opening drive to score a touchdown and draw even with the Bills at 7-7. Then, the game turned into a nightmare for Tennessee.

The Titans managed just eight first downs and no points the rest of the way in what became a 41-7 loss to Buffalo.

Tennessee starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled mightily, completing just 11 of 20 pass attempts for 117 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. That led to the veteran’s benching late in the third quarter following the pick-six, with Tannehill being replaced by rookie Malik Willis.

The Titans selected Willis in the third round with the 86th pick in this year’s draft after he starred in college at Liberty. The 23-year-old had a rough go of things in his first NFL game, going 1-for-4 for just six yards with one fumble. He added 16 rushing yards on four carries. In all, Willis led the Tennessee offense on three drives, with the offense amassing 60 yards in 16 plays with two punts and the fumble.

In two games, the Bills have now outscored their opponents—last season’s Super Bowl champs and the No. 1 seed in the AFC—by a combined score of 72-17. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was once again unstoppable, completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 317 yards with four touchdowns—three of which went to star wideout Stefon Diggs.

The Bills will look to go 3-0 next week with a visit to also-unbeaten Miami, while the Titans will host the Raiders in Week 3 in search of their first win.

