Emmanuel Sanders Joining NFL Network As Analyst

Newly retired NFL star Emmanuel Sanders announced on Wednesday that his career in football isn’t quite over yet.

The veteran wide receiver posted that he will be joining NFL Network’s GameDay Morning on Sunday mornings. His first show will take place ahead of Week 3’s slate of games on Sunday.

Sanders posted a video compilation of his previous appearances on NFL talk shows to discuss the game.

“In this next chapter, I’m taking my talents to TV! I’m excited to take what I have learned on the field & be able to provide my insight & opinions in a fun/professional environment. I’ll be making my debut on @nflnetwork GameDay Morning, Sunday at 9:00 AM ET, #Tunein,” Sanders tweeted.

This announcement comes two weeks after Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 years on Sept. 7.

The wide receiver retired with the Broncos, the team he won a Super Bowl title with in the 2015 season.

The 35-year-old began his career in 2010 with the Steelers, where he stayed through the ‘13 season. He played on the Broncos from 2014–19, appearing in two Pro Bowls during his tenure in Denver (‘14, ‘16).

Sanders spent one season with the 49ers in 2019, then one season with Saints in ’20 and then played his final season in ’21 with the Bills.

