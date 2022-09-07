Emmanuel Sanders Announces NFL Retirement With Broncos

After 12 years in the NFL, Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up his helmet and retiring with the Broncos.

The wide receiver spent six seasons in Denver from 2014–19, totaling 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns in that span with the franchise. Sanders announced the news with a video posted on the Broncos’ social media.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100% as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me,” Sanders said in the video.

In the video, Sanders detailed some of his favorite moments in his career. He played for the Steelers, Broncos, 49ers, Saints and Bills throughout his time in the NFL, making three Super Bowl appearances, two Pro Bowls and brought home a Super Bowl ring.

Pittsburgh drafted him as a third round pick from SMU, and Sanders stayed with them for four seasons before heading to the Mile High City where he was a part of the 2015 Super Bowl journey. Midway through the ’19 campaign, the wide receiver was traded to San Francisco before going to the Saints in ’20 and Bills in ’21.

He ends his storied career with 704 receptions, 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns. Sanders shared a different video on his Instagram with the following caption.

“I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League. I had one hell of a ride. 3 Super Bowl Appearances, multiple pro bowls and a Super Bowl Champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I’m happy with my decision.”

The caption continued, “To everyone who supported me throughout my career.. thank you! To every organization that I played for.. thank you! To all my teammates and coaches.. thank you! To my family and friends… thank you! I came along way from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing after a dream and I caught it! God is the greatest!”

