Former All-Pro Cornerback Joe Haden to Retire With Browns

Joe Haden, one of the better cornerbacks in recent NFL history, played the first seven years of his career with the Browns before spending five seasons with the rival Steelers. After an impressive 12-year career, Haden has officially elected to retire, and he’ll be heading back to his original franchise to do so.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that Haden will sign a one-day deal to return to the Browns, the team that released him just before the 2017 season. The move was reportedly confirmed by Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, Cleveland will honor Haden during a game later this season.

The former Florida star was taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 NFL draft by Cleveland. He went on to be named a second-team All-Pro for the team in ’13, making his first of two Pro Bowls with the Browns that year. He signed with the Steelers just hours after being released by the Browns, and played for the team from ’17 to ’21, making a Pro Bowl in ’19.

In 148 NFL starts, Haden recorded 615 total tackles, 29 interceptions, three sacks, seven forced fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns.

