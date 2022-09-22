On Sunday, the Buccaneers will play host to the Packers, and all eyes will be on the quarterback battle.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers haven’t squared off since the 2020 NFC championship game, when Brady’s Bucs went into Lambeau Field and pulled out a 31–26 win en route to an eventual Super Bowl title. Ahead of Sunday’s meeting, Brady had nothing but praise for his fellow future Hall of Famer.

“He’s an amazing player, and has been for a long time. I love watching him play, and there’s some California too so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection,” Brady said, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. “He’s an older guy now, he’s been a great player in the same place for a long time. There definitely [are] some challenges with that, but he’s navigated them pretty well. He’s done a great job—leads the team, they’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there.”

In that NFC title game meeting, Brady was shaky, completing 20 of 36 pass attempts for 280 yards, three touchdowns and three second-half interceptions. But the Bucs’ defense prevented Rodgers and the Packers from taking advantage, with Tampa Bay racing out to a 28–10 lead and allowing points on just one of the three drives following the picks.

The Bucs are off to a 2–0 start this year thanks to a strong showing by the defense, which has given up just 13 points through two games. The Packers picked up their first victory last week with a 27–10 win at Chicago.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.