Chargers QB Justin Herbert Addresses If He’ll Play Sunday

The Chargers are continuing to monitor Justin Herbert ahead of Week 3 as the star quarterback continues to recover from a rib cartilage fracture he sustained in Week 2.

Herbert suffered the injury on Sept. 15 late in L.A.’s 27–24 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. After a few days of rest, the 24-year-old has shown encouraging signs with his return to practice earlier this week where he logged two limited sessions.

Still, the Chargers are exercising caution with Herbert as the club reportedly plans to list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It was also reported backup Chase Daniel took first-team reps during Friday’s practice.

Amid the mounting speculation concerning his health, Herbert suggested he could be a game-time decision entering Week 3.

“That’s a decision that we have a couple more days to make…that decision will be made on Sunday.” Herbert said, per NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

The young star’s comments reflect the “day-to-day” approach Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke about following Wednesday’s practice. Staley sounded cautiously optimistic after Herbert re-took the field but emphasized the team will see where he is and not force him into a difficult position. Herbert resumed throwing Thursday after participating in light work the previous day.

“He’s gotten a lot of rest since the last game,” Staley said Wednesday, per ESPN. I know that he was able to do some light throwing yesterday, some rotational work, but we’re just going to take it day by day and see where his comfort level is.”

The Chargers play host to the Jaguars inside SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET. After the Herbert news on Friday, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook dropped the spread from Chargers -7 to -3.5.

