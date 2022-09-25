The Lions lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon against their division rival the Vikings after Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver KJ Osborn on a 28-yard strike with 45 seconds left to give the Vikings a 28–24 win.

While the loss is a tough pill to swallow for Detroit, they can take solace in the fact that they were able to set an unexpected NFL record today.

According to the Detroit PR team, by scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters on Sunday, the Lions opened the 2022 season with a touchdown in the first 11 quarters they played. This set a new NFL record for the most consecutive quarters with a touchdown scored to begin a season in league history.

The streak of 11 straight quarters of scoring a touchdown was snapped in the fourth quarter on Sunday, as the Lions were outscored 14–0 to complete the comeback for the Vikings.

Detroit will look to bounce back next Sunday at home against the Seahawks.

