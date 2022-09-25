Week 3 of NFL action is here, and sights are set on a number of games in the afternoon slate. The Bills travel to the Dolphins, a team that has been impressive to start the season (thanks to the addition of Tyreek Hill and standout play from Tua Tagovailoa). And Carson Wentz hosts his former team in Washington D.C., while the Jets look for a second win of the season against a struggling Bengals team.

Games to Watch

1 p.m. window

Eagles at Commanders: It’s hard to imagine the Carson Wentz Bowl as advertised. The most noteworthy aspect of this game may be how many Eagles fans heartlessly rip down Interstate 95 to boo a quarterback who really never did anything wrong to the city of Philadelphia. Sigh. I’ll be watching to see how Ron Rivera defends Jalen Hurts. Last week the Vikings tried to take away the Eagles’ running game, and Hurts had a breakout passing performance in prime time. This week the Commanders will be wary of a stellar all-around skill set. — Conor Orr

Bills at Dolphins: Any questions left on the Bills? These two teams go into Sunday’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium with the same record (2-0) but very different things to prove. For Buffalo, really, what’s left now is showing it can handle being the hunted (seemed to go O.K. for them on Monday night). For the Dolphins, scoring an early win over the Bills would validate their fast start, and what coach Mike McDaniel and the players have built in their first year together. (If the Dolphins win this one, I’d expect it to be on the margins, with good situational play.) — Albert Breer

Ravens at Patriots: This has the makings of a disaster for whichever team ends up losing. Ultimately, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots possessing the offensive firepower to score alongside Lamar Jackson, though Bill Belichick has drawn up a few successful defensive game plans in big spots before (you know, the sitting-in-the–Hall of Fame kind). Still, this new offense has had its growing pains. Mac Jones is missing throws and open wide receivers. These are mistakes one cannot make against Baltimore. — Conor Orr

Jackson threw for 21-of-29 passes, 318 yards and three touchdowns. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

4:25 p.m. window

Packers at Buccaneers: The Packers’ offense struggled in Week 1 with both its tackles injured. Elgton Jenkins returned in Week 2, and the team rushed for 203 yards, Aaron Rodgers posted a 131.1 passer rating and the Packers won going away. So what happens if David Bakhtiari’s back this week? And what happens when the rookie receivers get their feet underneath them? I haven’t lost any faith in my pick for NFC champion, and this week will be a good test for that. A salty Buccaneers defense has allowed one touchdown, and that came in garbage time. — Albert Breer

Rams at Cardinals: It looked like we were getting the big Rams bounceback last week—and then the Falcons came all the way back from, yes, a 28–3 deficit, and had a first-and-10 at the L.A. 21, down six with 2:38 left. Jalen Ramsey came away with a game-clinching pick two plays later, but the Rams clearly have work to do going into Week 3. And their first road trip of the season will be to visit a team that has revenge on its mind, with the memory of last year’s wild-card round rout still relatively fresh for the Cardinals. — Albert Breer

Predictions

This week, I set my sights on Los Angeles, where a very, very talented Chargers team will fall on a last-second field goal to the surging Jaguars. It will be a loss L.A. chuckles about when it’s battling for the No. 1 seed in late December. — Conor Orr

I think the Lions go into Minnesota and knock off the Vikings. Lost in all the Hard Knocks hubbub is this—Detroit’s a more talented team than you think. While the Lions may be unspectacular on offense, they’re well coached, balanced and, if you look close, don’t really have any gaping holes. — Albert Breer