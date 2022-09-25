Patriots’ Mac Jones Suffers Apparent Ankle Injury vs. Ravens

It was a worrisome sight in the Patriots’ game against the Ravens Sunday and not just because of the 37–26 loss. Quarterback Mac Jones took a hit in the fourth quarter and his left ankle could be seen being bent while on the ground. Jones immediately reacted.

After hitting the ground, cameras caught Jones screaming in pain and he proceeded to hop to the sideline using just his right leg. Jones’s face is troubling, as his pain can be seen plainly.

He was then seen being carried down the stairs to the locker room and screaming in pain, per Boston Sports Journal’s Greg A. Bedard.

In the photo caught by Adam Richins, Jones is seen writhing in pain while supported by New England staff members. The full extent of the injury’s severity is unknown at this time, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that postgame X-rays were negative.

Jones’s day ended with 321 passing yards and three interceptions. He rushed for one touchdown.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.