Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s iconic and embarrassing butt fumble finally has some company. Unfortunately, the comedic clip has a not-so-funny ending.

During the game against the Lions Sunday, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook ran into one of his offensive linemen from behind and fumbled the ball. To make matters worse, he was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the play.

Cook can be seen following Ezra Cleveland’s lead on the run play but ran right into his rear, causing the ball to pop out and Detroit recovered the ball.

Cook’s day ended with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. It’s unclear what his injury is or how significant it will be going into Week 4, but any time without Cook would be a major loss for Minnesota.

The Vikings went on to win 28–24.

