Aaron Rodgers Implies Bucs Revealed Strategic Secret on Jumbotron

The Buccaneers scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in their game against the Packers on Sunday, with a chance to tie with a successful two-point conversion.

However, the two-point conversion attempt didn’t go as planned. Tampa Bay was penalized for delay of game and backed up to the 7-yard line. Then Tom Brady’s pass intended for Russell Gage fell incomplete. A subsequent onside kick attempt was unsuccessful, and Green Bay was able to run out the clock for a 14-12 win.

After the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers mentioned in a postgame interview that he saw something in the Bucs’ formation on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium, and he shared the information with Packers coaches.

This information may have helped the Packers defend the crucial two-point conversion attempt and ultimately win the game.

“Well, they showed it on the previous play, too,” Rodgers told Fox’s Tom Rinaldi. “It was a delay on both plays. But sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something. I just passed on the information.”

Rodgers didn’t specify what he saw on the Jumbotron, leaving observers to guess what he was able to decipher.

Regardless, the Packers improved to 2–1 on the season while dropping the Bucs to 2-1.

