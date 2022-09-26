Browns’ Myles Garrett Taken to Hospital After Single-Car Crash

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained minor injuries in a single-car crash after practice on Monday, the team confirmed to Jake Trotter from ESPN.

Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland first reported the news.

Around 3 p.m. local time, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche, while seemingly on his way home from Cleveland’s morning practice, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) officials told Justice. The vehicle reportedly went off the right side of the road and flipped several times before finally coming to rest.

OSHP told News 5 that Garrett and a female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both individuals were wearing seatbelts and officials said neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, according to Justice. The Browns said in a statement they are “in the process of gathering more information.”

Garrett, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, is playing in his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent in Cleveland. Through three games in 2022, the 26-year-old has tallied seven tackles and three sacks.

The Browns are scheduled to take on the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 2.

More NFL Coverage:

Browns Digest: Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.