Aaron Rodgers Names Bill Belichick as NFL’s Greatest Coach Ever

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL since 2005, so he has witnessed a lot of football. And in his opinion, there is one clear choice for best coach in league history.

On his weekly segment on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Packers quarterback explained why he thinks Bill Belichick is the best coach ever in the NFL.

“He’s a legend, a living legend, and he’s been ahead of the game for a long time,” Rodgers said. “He makes incredible in-game adjustments, halftime adjustments, third-quarter adjustments, fourth-quarter adjustments, whatever it takes.”

As a quarterback who has started against the Patriots twice, Rodgers has a unique perspective on how difficult it is to play against their defense under Belichick.

“They’re always mixing up; there’s different fronts,” Rodgers said. “He’s added an extensive zero blitz scheme to the repertoire, but he’s a fantastic coach, and you never know exactly what you’re going to get, but you have to be ready for it.”

The Packers and Patriots are preparing to play each other this week for the first time in four years. Rodgers and Belichick have only faced each other twice in their careers since Rodgers became a starter, a Packers victory in 2014 and a Patriots victory in 2018. (Matt Flynn played in lieu of an injured Rodgers when the teams met in 2010.)

Rodgers has enjoyed some success against Belichick’s defense, throwing for 659 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in three games. (In addition to two starts against the Patriots, Rodgers played in relief of Brett Favre in 2006 when New England blew out Green Bay, 35-0.)

