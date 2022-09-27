Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Update Quarterback’s Injury Status

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is “doing everything” he can to play in this week’s Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals after questions regarding his availability loomed.

Following a scary scene against the Bills on Sunday, when Tagovailoa stumbled while getting up after a second-quarter hit, both the Miami quarterback and coach Mike McDaniel affirmed Tuesday they are working to get the quarterback ready for the contest.

“That’s the plan,” Tagovailoa said, per All Dolphins. “Doing everything I can to get back out there. Hopefully I can get out there and play.”

Tagovailoa was hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the second quarter and was seen stumbling after the play. He left the game and cleared concussion protocol, eventually returning to lead Miami to a 21–19 win over Buffalo. After the game, the quarterback addressed the concussion protocol and told reporters his back “locked up” after the hit, causing him to stumble.

“On the quarterback sneak, I kind of got my legs caught under someone and then they were trying to push back and then kind of felt like I hyperextended my back or something,” Tagovailoa said after Sunday’s game, per All Dolphins. “And then on the next play I kind of hit my back and then I got back up and then that’s kind of like why I stumbled. My back kind of locked up on me. But for the most part, you know, I’m good, past whatever concussion protocol they had.”

The NFLPA reportedly is investigating the Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion protocol, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

On Tuesday, the signal-caller reiterated his back is still a concern, though he also has ankle soreness. McDaniel said the quarterback is still questionable for the Week 4 matchup, but he spoke with Tagovailoa on Monday night and feels more positive about his chances of starting Thursday.

“I can tell in his voice, he’s literally going to do everything he can and in his power [to play Thursday],” McDaniel said, per All Dolphins. “… I know that he’s going to do everything he can to play, so I’ll know if he doesn’t play that it literally was not possible.”

McDaniel said he plans to announce Tagovailoa’s status for the Bengals game on Wednesday or Thursday morning at the latest.

