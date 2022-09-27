Here are five of the top players in college football, including Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman who tossed six touchdowns last week.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

There will be questions about how Hartman can adapt to an NFL system, but how he operates the Wake offense is unquestionably incredible. His 337 yards and six touchdowns with a 91.4 QBR pushed Clemson to the brink, and on one scoring pass he showed off arguably his best skill: a preternatural ability to maneuver in the pocket, aborting a play fake to drop a dime for a touchdown.

Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson

Davis and the Tigers faced an outstanding Wake Forest offense, and the interior defensive lineman finished the game with 1.5 sacks, three solo tackles and a pass deflection. Interior pressure is key to stopping the Deacons, who run an unconventional RPO offense. Even on plays that Wake found success with, Davis (No. 13, lined up over the center) did his part.

Daniel Scott, DB, Cal

The sixth-year player in Justin Wilcox’s defense, Scott ended up as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety. His interception late in the win over Arizona was a right-place-right-time moment, and there are times when that’s the important thing about playing the position.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

The NFL did a number on Cincinnati’s team after a great 2021 campaign. But Pace, transferred from Miami (Ohio), has been a standout this season and he was an absolute terror against Indiana on Saturday as a player who plays with tremendous energy and motor. He notched seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in the win.

Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

Kuithe could be on a list like this any week as the engine that makes Utah go, but we unfortunately may have seen the last of him in college football. Coach Kyle Whittingham said Kuithe suffered a lower-leg injury, which likely will end his season. So while he won’t get a chance to wow us as the flexible weapon key to the Utes’ passing game—if he opts to forgo his final year of eligibility and go to the draft in the spring—he was truly a pleasure to watch at this level.

