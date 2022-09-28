Things got fierce Sunday between the Dolphins and Bills, and it appeared to boil over during one specific dogpile. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was flagged for a personal foul when he was caught ripping off Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins’s helmet. Allen addressed the heated exchange that culminated in the two being separated on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast.

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” Allen said. “There’s some things that I didn’t appreciate down there that was going on. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments for that.”

Brandt responded, “The player in question said after the game, quote, ‘With alpha males that’s how it goes.’ Do alpha males grab each other’s groins on the football field?”

Allen didn’t deny Wilkins grabbed his groin and said, “Not typically, it is what it is.”

“He’s been known for that, going back to college,” Allen said. “I should know that and shouldn’t let it get the best of me.”

Allen is referring to cameras plainly catching Wilkins appearing to put his hand in between a player’s legs while on the ground when he played for Clemson. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but something clearly irked Allen under the pile Sunday.

