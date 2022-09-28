NFL Players, Coaches to Celebrate Their Heritages With New Decals

The NFL announced Wednesday that more than 200 players, coaches and executives will celebrate their heritage with international flags and decals on their helmets and pins on clothes starting Thursday of Week 4 and through Week 5.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL vice president of club business and league events, said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will celebrate his South Korean heritage and Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will represent Canada, while Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will represent Germany.

Murray said he is honored to represent South Korea in the Cardinals’ road game against the Panthers on Sunday.

“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet,” Murray said. “It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL.”

Claypool is one of the league’s 29 active players born in Canada. Several players will wear the Nigerian flag. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will showcase his Cuban heritage, while Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will celebrate his Samoan roots.

Several NFL coaches and executives will also celebrate their heritage, including Chargers owner Dean Spanos (Greece), Patriots coach Bill Belichick (Croatia) and 49ers executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe (India).

Watch the NFL with fuboTV. Start free trial today.

More NFL Coverage: