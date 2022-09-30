NFL fans in London won’t be getting the best version of the Saints on Sunday, when the team takes on the Vikings in the season’s first overseas game.

During Friday morning's press conference, coach Dennis Allen issued major updates for two of the team's most important offensive players: quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver

Winston, who has missed the last three days of practice, is doubtful to play in the game. He has been playing through four fractures in his back, which Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer previously reported were not at risk of further damage.

Whomever plays quarterback for the Saints—Winston, Andy Dalton or Taysom Hill—will be without one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Michael Thomas, who made his return from a long-term injury at the start of the 2022 season, is out for the game.

Like Winston, Thomas has missed three straight practices, including Friday’s workout, with a foot injury. Thomas caught five passes for 49 yards against the Panthers last weekend.

Saints vs. Vikings kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

