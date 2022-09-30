Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received a bit of positive news from the initial tests on his head and neck injuries that he suffered in Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

As first reported by Josina Anderson, Tagovailoa traveled back with the rest of his team on Thursday night while wearing a neck brace. His first round of scans came back negative, signifying that he did not suffer any broken bones against Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old is expected to undergo an MRI upon his return to Miami. He has also officially entered concussion protocol, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Tagovailoa left the short-week game against the Bengals after he was tackled hard by Cincinnati tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter of the contest. His head hit the ground on the play, and his fingers curled as he laid down on the field for several minutes.

Dolphins trainers out to take Tagovailoa off the field, and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater came in to replace him. The Dolphins lost the Week 4 road tilt, 27–15.

Miami later announced that the 24-year-old was taken out of the game with neck and head injuries. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the Dolphins noted that he was conscious and “has movement in all his extremities.”

The team later shared Tagovailoa had been discharged from the medical center on Thursday night and would travel back to Miami with his team.

Thursday’s incident came just five days after Tagovailoa temporarily left last Sunday’s game against the Bills after his head hit the ground on a play in the second quarter. After he stood up, he stumbled, prompting trainers to rush out onto the field and lead him back into the locker room.

Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol at the time and was officially diagnosed with a back injury. He returned to the game in the second half and later told reporters that his back “locked up” after the hit, causing him to stumble.

The NFLPA launched an investigation into the Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion check on Sunday and reiterated that the investigation was still ongoing following the events on Thursday. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said the union plans to “pursue every legal option” available when considering the outcome of the investigation.

“Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission,” the NFLPA tweeted Thursday night. “Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

