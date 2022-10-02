Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt revealed that he underwent treatment for a heart condition on Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was listed as questionable ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Rams due to a calf injury and illness, the Cardinals’ injury report noted. He ended up playing in the game, though.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year addressed the heart treatment on Twitter before an unknown media outlet was set to release the news, Watt said.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me, and it’s going to be reported on today,” Watt posted on Twitter. “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

An atrial fibrillation occurs when someone’s heart beats rapidly and irregularly, which eventually could cause a stroke or clot.

The defensive end didn’t participate in practice this week due to a calf injury, according to the Cardinals’ injury report. However, it sounds as if Watt was dealing with more than just a calf malady.

Since Watt is planning to play on Sunday, his treatment most likely went well and he’s presumably doing much better. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Watt is expected to address his health with the media following Sunday’s game.

