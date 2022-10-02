Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com.

Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle on Tennessee tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. The Titans scored on the play, and the veteran linebacker remained down on the field following the touchdown.

Leonard eventually was able to stand up and walk off the field under his own power. He was then accompanied to the locker room by a member of the Colts training staff.

The team initially said that the three-time All-Pro was being evaluated for a head injury before later ruling him out with a concussion in the second half.

Leonard was making his 2022 season debut against Tennessee after missing the team’s first three games following offseason surgery on his back. The 27-year-old was absent for much of the team’s preseason training camp after undergoing an operation to address a disc issue that was causing problems in his left leg.

Leonard, who tallied 122 tackles last season along with a league-high eight forced fumbles, is now likely to miss additional time after Sunday’s injury. The Colts will have just three off before taking on the Broncos on Thursday Night Football this week.

