The Colts have ruled out All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard from this Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Texans, the team announced Friday.

Leonard, who underwent offseason surgery on his back, participated fully in a non-padded practice on Wednesday. He was limited during the team’s padded practice on Thursday, but did not experience any further setback, according to Indianapolis coach Frank Reich.

The Colts had placed Leonard on the active/physically unable to perform list back in July, which prevented him from getting on the field when training camp began. The designation came after Leonard underwent back surgery in June to address a disc issue that was causing problems with his left leg.

At the time he was placed on the PUP list, the 2018 second-round draft pick hadn’t ruled out himself out for a Week 1 return. But with Indianapolis set to begin the new season this weekend, Leonard is still unable to take the field.

Leonard, 27, is among the most talented linebackers in the NFL. A three-time first-team All-Pro and the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the former South Carolina State star tallied 122 tackles last season along with a league-high eight forced fumbles.

Although he won’t be able to take the field, Leonard will travel with the team to Houston for each franchise’s 2022 season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

