Fan Dies After Fall From Escalator Inside Steelers’ Stadium

Following the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, a fan fell from an escalator inside Acrisure Stadium and later died from his injuries.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said at 4:45 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the male attendee who fell from the escalators. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, then later died from the injuries he suffered.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement, via The Associated Press. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

An investigation is opening up regarding the incident as Pittsburgh Public Safety noted “the Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene, and VCU is heading the investigation.”