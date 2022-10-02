Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was reportedly transported to a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Saints in London, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl said on the broadcast.

Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, sustained the injury while on the field for a punt return in the first quarter of the contest. As he attempted to make a block, he landed awkwardly on his left leg and immediately fell to the ground.

Players from both teams seemed to realize the severity of the injury immediately, as many who were on the field quickly took a knee. Cine was loaded onto a cart and had an air cast placed on his left leg.

Minnesota ruled out the first-year defensive back with a leg injury shortly after he left the field.

Cine, a first-team All-SEC player and member of Georgia’s national title-winning team in 2021, was selected with the No. 32 pick in this April’s draft. He’s spent much of his rookie season playing on special teams for the Vikings.

