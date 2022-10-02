Panthers’ McCaffrey Will Likely Play vs. Cardinals, per Report

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will likely play in Carolina’s game against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Panthers star running back missed multiple practices this week.

The recent news involving McCaffrey's health comes two days after quarterback Baker Mayfield joked with reporters that he was not sure when his best weapon would return to the field.

“He’s gone zero dark 30 on us, keeping us guessing,” Mayfield told reporters on Thursday.

While the veteran passer shared a spirit of optimism for McCaffrey being on the field on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also previously reported that the 26-year-old would likely play against Arizona. When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most electrifying players on the field.

However, since the start of the 2020 season, McCaffrey has played in just 13 games. This season, he has played in all three games and recorded 300 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown.

Carolina and Arizona will kick-off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

