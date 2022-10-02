The Jets took the field Sunday against the Steelers with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson under center for the first time. It didn’t take long for him to make his mark—both with his play and his celebration.

With New York on top, 3–0, facing a 2nd-and-goal from the 2-yard line early in the second quarter, the Jets pulled out their version of the Philly Special (the Jets Special?), with wide receiver Braxton Berrios taking the handoff on a reverse and rolling to his right. He then threw a touchdown pass to Wilson, who was wide open in the end zone. Wilson celebrated the moment the only way he could: by hitting the Griddy.

Beyond giving the Jets a 10–0 lead, the play was notable for being the first time in franchise history that a Jets quarterback has caught a touchdown pass—not bad for your season debut.

Wilson made 13 starts as a rookie last season, completing 55.6% of his pass attempts for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former No. 2 overall pick missed New York’s first three games this season with a knee injury, but made the most of his 2022 debut with the trick-play score. And by the looks of his post-touchdown dance, that knee seems to have healed up just fine.

