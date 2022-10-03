Broncos running back Javonte Williams will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In addition to the torn ACL, an MRI also revealed Williams tore his LCL and a posterior lateral corner, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams suffered the devastating injury Sunday during a run against the Raiders when Maxx Crosby tackled him in the first half. Williams was carted off the field and left the game with 28 rushing yards on 10 carries. Denver went on to lose the game 32–23, giving Las Vegas its first win of the year.

Williams, 22, was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft and was poised to have a breakout year in 2022 after tallying 903 yards on the ground during his rookie season.

In his first three games of the season, he rushed 37 times for 176 yards and caught 15 passes for 77 yards.

