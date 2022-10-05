The recent concern over how Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion has been handled in the last two weeks has reignited the conversation about head injuries in football, leading many people to weigh in. This time around, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow chimed in and touched on his own head injuries.

“I’ve had some where I don’t remember the second half or I don’t remember the entire game or I know that I got a little dizzy at one point,” Burrow said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “But nothing long-lasting.”

When asked whether he has any anxiety about possible head injuries, Burrow said it was simply an “inherent risk” of playing football, and playing quarterback doesn’t exactly exclude you from those dangers.

“You have 300-pound men running 20 miles an hour trying to take your head off while you’re standing still, trying to ignore it and find receivers that are open,” he said on the podcast.

Burrow explained that anyone who plays football has likely gotten concussed at least once, but he added he has never felt symptoms in the days following a game. He said that no matter what changes they make to the sport, there will always be the risk of injury whether it’s to your head or the rest of your body.

“You’re going to have head injuries,” Burrow said. “You’re going to tear your ACL. You’re going to break your arm. That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we’re getting ourselves into.”

