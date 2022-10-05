Joe Burrow Admits He's Played Through 'Head Injuries' in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL.

"Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time."

He never had symptoms the following day, but there are parts of games that he can't remember.

"It's more of a fuzzy recollection," Burrow said. You don't remember the individual plays, but you remember what happened in the game."

Burrow's never left a game or not played in the NFL due to a concussion. He's been asked about head injuries regularly over the past week after Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off of the field on Thursday Night Football.

"It was a scary moment. We know what this game can do. It's what we signed up for," Burrow said on Wednesday. But whenever something like that happens, it obviously makes you take a step back and think. I'm glad he's OK. I haven't talked to him about when he'll be back, but all the signs point to him being healthy going forward and there shouldn't be any long-lasting effects. I'm happy for that."

Despite seeing what happened to Tagovailoa, Burrow acknowledged that he'll play if he doesn't think he's concussed.

"For me, if I can go back out there and play I’m going to go back out there and play. If I can do anything I can to help the team that is what I’m going to do," Burrow said. "Obviously, if I feel like I have a concussion I’m not going to go back out there but this is a violent game that I think we signed up for the knee injuries and arm injuries and the whole thing. We get paid handsomely for it. You got to take the head injuries very seriously. Someone goes down you have to take a look at them. I have never experienced a concussion like that where I am just knocked out. If I do, I’m definitely going to take it very cautiously if I present symptoms, I’m going to go tell the training staff and get myself out of there."

Watch Burrow's entire news conference below.

