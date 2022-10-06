Alvin Kamara ‘Feeling Great, Ready to Roll’ for Saints vs. Seahawks

Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to play in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Kamara, who did not play in the Saints’ game against the Vikings on Sunday, had been battling a rib injury that he suffered during the team’s season opener against the Falcons that also kept him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

While New Orleans listed Kamara as limited in practice, the five-time Pro Bowler stressed the importance of being fully healthy and said that he was “ready to roll” for Sunday’s contest.

“The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can,” Kamara said. “Physically, if there's a time where I feel like I can't do that, then I can't be out there. So that's why, obviously last week was kind of up in the air, didn't go. This week I'm feeling great.”

Kamara described the injury to his ribs as an unconventional one where there are days that he feels good and other days where he feels terrible. However, with New Orleans (1–3) having dropped its last three games, the Saints offense could use some valuable production from their star running back.

“There's nothing really you can do for it,” Kamara told reporters. “It’s one of those things you've got to kind of be easy with. … I try to do everything I can to make it feel good and just promote and stimulate the healing.”

Kamara plans to wear some additional padding to continue to progression in the health of his rib injury. Aside from Kamara, two other offensive weapons—Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas—did not practice with the team.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen has not provided an update on the status of Winston or Thomas for Sunday’s game.

