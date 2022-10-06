The Raiders have found themselves in hot water on Thursday afternoon after publishing a story on the team’s official website announcing the death of former running back Clarence Davis at the age of 73.

That information proved to be false. Davis is still living.

The Raiders’ official statement correcting the error read, “The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement.”

Davis was a fourth-round selection in the 1971 draft by the Raiders, and in eight seasons with the team he rushed for 3,640 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also hauled in 99 passes for 865 yards and two touchdowns.

Raiders fans likely remember Davis the most for his performance against the Dolphins in the 1974 playoffs, when he hauled in a desperation throw from quarterback Ken Stabler to give Oakland an unlikely victory.

Three years later, Davis made his presence felt once again in the postseason as he rushed for 137 yards in the Raiders’ 32–14 victory over the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.