After being evaluated for both a head and elbow injury against the Jets Sunday, the Dolphins officially ruled out quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the rest of the game. The team did not specifically cite what injury led to his ruling out.

During the game’s broadcast, it was reported Bridgewater passed concussion protocol but he was still downgraded to out. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he passed concussion tests but due to the new adjustments in the protocol, he was not allowed to return. He is the first player to be ruled out due to the new rules.

Additionally, because of the new rule, he is in the concussion protocol and he’ll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to be allowed to play again. The rule change was made to “protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident,” the NFLPA said in a statement earlier this week when referring to the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

Miami had to resort to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson with Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol.

