NFLPA Requests Concussion Protocol Changes ‘Before This Weekend’s Games’

The NFL Players Association is requesting a change to the league’s concussion protocol ahead of the Week 5 slate of games.

In a statement on Friday, the union wrote that it agreed to change the concussion protocol to “protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident” in the nature of the one seen with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ game against the Bills on Sept. 25.

“We would like these changes to go into effect before the weekend’s games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well,” the statement read.

The NFLPA’s statement comes six days after the NFL announced its plan to change the concussion protocol, which would likely force a player who lacks proper stability after a hit to not return to the game. The league and the NFLPA released a joint statement on Saturday night outlining the changes that were expected to be approved soon, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL and NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety,” the statement read. “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.”

While Week 5 games officially started with the Broncos-Colts’ matchup on Thursday Night Football, the NFL released a statement shortly after the NFLPA’s, stating that it agreed to the changes to the joint statement.

“…We agree that changes to the joint NFL-NFLPA protocols are necessary to further enhance player safety,” the statement read. “We have already spoken to members of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee and the leadership of the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Independent Certified Athletic Trainers who serve as spotters to discuss these likely changes.”

Despite Tagovailoa taking a massive blow during the Sept. 25 contest against Buffalo, he cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game after a brief exit, even though he stumbled off the field during the initial hit. It was later reported that Tagovailoa suffered a back injury.

The players association recently fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Tagovailoa's evaluation after it was found the doctor made “several mistakes,” a source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Four days after Miami’s game against Buffalo, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the Dolphins’ game against the Bengals in last week’s game on Thursday Night Football, sparking heavy criticism on the decision as to why Tagovailoa was allowed to play.

As Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed to reporters on Monday that the quarterback would not play against the Jets on Sunday. While McDaniel previously stated that Tagovailoa would stay around the team “as long as it did not adversely affect him”, Tagovailoa did not travel with the team for the game this weekend.

The joint investigation into the application of concussion protocols with Tagovailoa remains ongoing and no resolution is imminent, per Pelissero.

